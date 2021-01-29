David Warner dances to Ayushmann Khurrana's popular song, shares hilarious fan-made video

Image Source : INSTA/DAVIDWARNER31 & YOUTUBE/YRF David Warner dances to Ayushmann Khurrana's popular song

Australian international cricketer and a former captain of the Australian national team David Warner treated his fans and followers with a hilarious video clip on Thursday in which he is seen imitating Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and grooving to one of his songs. Warner has been handpicking cherished films and replacing the face of the actors with his own, and this time it is B-town superstar Ayushmann Khurrana's song 'Dard Karara' from his 2015 movie 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'. His videos were liked by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Rajnikanth, Hrithik Roshan, and Prabhas when he shared their replica videos on social media.

The dance video he posted on his social media has created quite a stir and accumulated more than one million views within a few hours of being posted. Along with the video, he wrote, "Any ideas of whom this is?? Sent by a fan!! #actor #singer #india #music"

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo', alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He recently wrapped director Abhishek Kapoor's 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' in Chandigarh. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and is expected to release in 2021.

Currently, the actor is shooting for an undisclosed project in Assam's Kaziranga National Park. It is being speculated that the actor is filming a spy thriller in Guwahati. However, there has been no confirmation on the news from the actor.

On Thursday, the actor offered a glimpse of his cricketing skills for fans. The actor shared a video from the sets of his film where he can be seen playing cricket and hitting a six. "In between shots! #NorthEast," captioned the actor. He also shared a video of a bunch of local children cheering him, calling out his name. The junior cheerleaders smile at the camera as they clap and shout, "Ayushmann Ayushmann!"

Ayushmann will also feature in ' Doctor G'. Interestingly, the movie will mark Ayushmann's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018).