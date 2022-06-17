David Dhawan returns home after being hospitalised; shares health update

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN David Dhawan

David Dhawan was admitted to a Mumbai Hospital recently after his health deteriorated due to problems of diabetes. Following his health scare, his son and actor Varun Dhawan also stopped the promotions of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo midway. As per the latest reports, the actor has resumed the promotions with co-actors Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor as his father David has been discharged from the hospital. The filmmaker who has advanced-stage diabetes shared his health update and assured fans that he is getting better.

Taking to ETimes David said, "I am better." When the media portal reached out to his good friend, producer Ratan Jain he also shared, "David Dhawan is better now. He is recuperating at home."

Although the real reason why he was admitted has not been revealed, it is speculated that the complications from diabetes led to the advancement of his health problems. For the unversed, this was not the first time, he has been hospitalised in the past for similar concerns.

David Dhawan is one of the most successful Bollywood directors in the genre of comedy. In his four-decade-long career, a slew of successful actors have worked with him, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many more.

About Jug Jug Jeeyo

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is helmed by Raj Mehta. Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul are also a part of the family drama, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24.