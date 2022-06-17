Friday, June 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. David Dhawan returns home after being hospitalised; shares health update

David Dhawan returns home after being hospitalised; shares health update

David Dhawan was hospitalised a few days back after health scare due to diabetes. His son and actor Varun Dhawan also withdrew from the promotional activities of his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2022 21:33 IST
David Dhawan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN

David Dhawan 

David Dhawan was admitted to a Mumbai Hospital recently after his health deteriorated due to problems of diabetes. Following his health scare, his son and actor Varun Dhawan also stopped the promotions of his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo midway. As per the latest reports, the actor has resumed the promotions with co-actors Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor as his father David has been discharged from the hospital. The filmmaker who has advanced-stage diabetes shared his health update and assured fans that he is getting better. 

Taking to ETimes David said, "I am better." When the media portal reached out to his good friend, producer Ratan Jain he also shared, "David Dhawan is better now. He is recuperating at home."

Although the real reason why he was admitted has not been revealed, it is speculated that the complications from diabetes led to the advancement of his health problems. For the unversed, this was not the first time, he has been hospitalised in the past for similar concerns.

David Dhawan is one of the most successful Bollywood directors in the genre of comedy. In his four-decade-long career, a slew of successful actors have worked with him, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many more.

About Jug Jug Jeeyo 

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is helmed by Raj Mehta. Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul are also a part of the family drama, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24. 

Related Stories
Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan trolled for eating vada pao inside metro as they promote Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan trolled for eating vada pao inside metro as they promote Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan backs out of Arun Khetarpal biopic Ekkis: 'How do I play a 21-year-old now?'

Varun Dhawan backs out of Arun Khetarpal biopic Ekkis: 'How do I play a 21-year-old now?'

David Dhawan hospitalised, son Varun leaves Jug Jugg Jeeyo promotions midway: Report

David Dhawan hospitalised, son Varun leaves Jug Jugg Jeeyo promotions midway: Report

Top News

Latest News