Dasvi: Yami Gautam says, 'as an actor I get my adrenaline rush from doing something different'

Dasvi has just been released on OTT platform and while the film is already being spoken about highly as a wholesome entertainer sprinkled with great performances; from early screenings, Yami Gautam had great reviews coming her way. The actress is on her way to making a winning streak as her last outing 'A Thursday' was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike for brilliantly delivering a layered character. The career graph for Yami is only rising with the kind of project choices she has been making.

The feedback coming from her family and friends was an extremely special one. Talking about the same Yami shares, “I had a lot of fun playing a Haryanvi cop in the film and I’m ecstatic about the initial response to my performance. My family, my team, and some friends, who are always honest about their opinions with me watched it a few days ago and I’m glad they strongly connected to my character throughout the film. Now I’m excited to hear what the audiences have to say about it. I’ve attempted something very different and as an actor, I get my adrenaline rush from doing that.”.

It is for the very first time in her career that Yami Gautam essays the role of a police officer and by that hopes to break stereotypes with Dasvi. In fact director, Tushar Jalota went on record to state how the actress was his first and only choice for this role.

Yami Gautam has an exciting slate ahead with OMG2, Dhoom Dham, and a few more unannounced projects.