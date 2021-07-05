Dance Deewane 3: Jackie Shroff says 'Wife ko pehli baar dekha dhote hue' when Ayesha saved him from gang fight

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACKIESHROFFFANCLUB Jackie Shroff says 'Wife ko pehli baar dekha dhote hue' when Ayesha saved him from gang fight

Recently, actors Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff were seen as special guests on dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. Jackie, who shares a great bond with his lovely wife Ayesha Shroff, revealed that he has been scared of her. It is for a very long time that Jackie has been afraid of his wife. Well, the reason for it is sure to leave you amused! Spilling the beans, the actor shared that Ayesha once came to his and his friend’s rescue when a ‘gang’ came to thrash them up.

When Dance Deewane 3 host Raghav Juyal asked Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty if they were scared of their wives, both raised the placard that said 'yes'.

Talking about the same, It was then he saw his wife beating them up instead for the first time. The actor added it was since then that he has been scared of her.

He elaborated, "Khaali naam dada hai bhidu. Main humesha darta aaya hoon, aaj se nahi pehle se. Maine Nepeansea Road pe, fight karte hua dekha meri wife ko, dost ke liye (I have always been scared of my wife. I saw her fighting on Nepeansea Road once for a friend)."

"Mera dost aur main kuch aisi cheez ho gayi wahaan pe, toh bohot bada gang aa gaya tha humko dhone ke liye. Toh maine apni wife ko pehli baar dekha dhote hue. Tab se darta hoon (It was a big gang. That is the first time I saw my wife thrashing someone. I have been scared of her since then)," he added.

Meanwhile, Jackie and Ayesha clocked 34 years of marital bliss in June this year.

On the professional front, Jackie was recently seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. He will next be seen is Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar.

