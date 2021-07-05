Darlings: After Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah shares pics from her first day of shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEFALI SHAH Darlings: Shefali Shah shares pics from her first day of shoot

Actress Shefali Shah has started working on her upcoming feature film Darlings. Backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, the dark comedy traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. Shefali took to Instagram and shared a picture of the film's script, writing, "It's time. Stepping into new shoes." The second photo showed a pair of slippers. Also starring Alia Bhatt, the film is actress first as a producer.

Directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen, the film is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood.

Alia Bhatt had started the shoot of her maiden-production film on Saturday. Taking to her social media handles, Alia shared a bunch of pictures from her vanity van getting ready for the first day of the film. While Darlings! will be produced by Alia, the actress claimed that she will 'first and forever be an actor'.

Alia's post read, "day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!"

She added, "I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care" She concluded the note by asking for luck from her fans. She said, "P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors)."

The film also stars "Choked" actor Roshan Mathew and Vijay Varma, who also began filming on Saturday. Varma, who previously starred with Alia in "Gully Boy", said he was thrilled to be back on a set again and for a film he has been excited about "for the longest time".

"'Darlings' in production now. Wish me luck because I'll need it to match the roaring talents of my fellow artists on this one," he wrote.

The film goes on floors this month.

