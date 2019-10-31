Dabangg 3: Preity Zinta meets Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan on Halloween

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Preity Zinta meets Policewala Gunda Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming cop-drama Dabangg 3. The actor released the trailer of the film a few days ago and it hit the internet like a storm. Where fans were already waiting to see the superstar don his Chulbul Pandey character, the trailer gave them every reason to be excited about the film. As the release date of Dabangg 3 is coming closer, Salman Khan is teasing the fans more by promoting it in the most unique ways.

On Thursday, Bollywood’s ‘dimple cheek’ diva Preity Zinta shared a picture with ‘someone special’ and left the fans intrigued. In the post, the actress can be seen wearing a t-shirt that has Police written on the back as well as a police cap and is seen standing next to fans’ favorite Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan. She wrote, “This Halloween I met someone special in U.P बोलो कौन ? Socho aur bolo?”

Earlier, Salman Khan shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan and in his Dabangg voice said, "Hero woh hota hai jo aag me koodkey, bujhaakey, bachaata hai." The clip is taken from SRK’s film New Year and Salman shared it in reference to SRK’s heroic act at the Bachchan’s Diwali bash. At the party, the Aishwarya's manager Archana Sadanand's lehenga caught fire and Shah Rukh came to the rescue.

On the related note, Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to mark the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee. She will play the role of Khushi, Chulbul Pandey’s love interest in the flashback scenes. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand will reprise her role of Rajjo, Chulbul’s wife. This time, South Indian superstar Kiccha Sudeep will be seen as the antagonist in the film. It will hit the screens on December 20th.

Dabangg 3: Official Trailer

Also read:

Salman Khan to kick off Radhe's shoot in November

Aap Ki Adalat Diwali Special: Salman Khan, India TV editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma do push-ups together

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page