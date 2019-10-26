Aap Ki Adalat Diwali Special: Salman Khan, India TV editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma do push-ups together

Image Source : INDIA TV Salman Khan and Aap Ki Adalat host Rajat Sharma do push-ups together

Superstar Salman Khan always brings happiness and joy to the room. The actor appeared on India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat and got candid about his personal and professional life.

From answering the million-dollar question about his marriage to walking down the memory lane about his Bollywood journey, the actor had a lot to share with the viewers.

Just when India TV editor-in-chief and chairman Rajat Sharma geared up to throw his volley of questions at the superstar, he told him that he would like to do his fitness test first. Next thing, the duo did some push-ups together and proved they are fit as a fiddle.

Salman Khan is undeniably one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Even at the age of 52, the actor pulls off any stunt and action scenes with grace. There is hardly anyone who doesn’t swoon watching him shirtless and flaunting his muscular body. The superstar frequently treats his fans with pictures and videos of him working out in the gym.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat. The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

Now he is gearing up for the release for his cop-drama Dabangg 3. The trailer of the film has already hit the internet.

Also, Salman Khan has announced his next film with Prabhudeva called Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It will release on Eid 2020.

Watch Dabangg 3 trailer here-

