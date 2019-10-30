Wednesday, October 30, 2019
     
Salman Khan to kick off Radhe's shoot in November

Radhe will be Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Prabhudeva after Wanted and Dabangg 3

New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2019 17:25 IST
Representative News Image

Salman Khan will begin shooting for his next year's Eid release Radhe from November first week

Salman Khan who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Dabangg 3 has already started shooting for his next, Radhe. Salman will be treating his fans with yet another release on Eid next year.

Film trade analyst Atul Mohan in a tweet revealed that Salman will begin shooting for Radhe in the first week of November. Atul Tweeted, "#SalmanKhan will begin shoot of #Radhe next week with a month-long stint at Mehboob Studios. After completing this schedule, Salman will be busy promoting #Dabangg3 before leaving for a foreign land to shoot a few songs. #Radhe #YourMostWantedBhai arrives #Eid2020"

Salman is expected to begin the shoot of Radhe from November 4.

Salman Khan announced his next year's Eid release, Radhe during the promotion of Dabangg 3. Sharing a motion poster of his Dabangg 3, Salman Khan tweeted "Aap he ne poocha tha 'Dabangg 3' ke baad kya? What and when? Yeh lo answer #EidRadheKi"

Salman Khan will be teaming up with his Dabangg 3 director Prabhudeva for Radhe, this will be duo’s third film together after Wanted and Dabangg 3. Incidentally, Salman’s character in Wanted was also named Radhe, and speculations were making rounds that Radhe could be a sequel to Wanted. But Salman any such possibility.

'Radhe was my character's name in Tere Naamand again, we used the same name for my character in Wanted. But this (Radhe) is a completely different film. It has nothing to do with Wanted. If you want to go into that format or genre, then this will be a baap of Wanted.", Salman Said at the trailer launch of Dabangg 3. Whatever it is, fans of the superstar are eagerly waiting for the film.

