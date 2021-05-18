Cyclone Tauktae: Maniesh Paul urges all to stay at home with THIS epic picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANIESH PAUL Cyclone Tauktae: Maniesh Paul urges all to stay at home with epic picture

Actor Maniesh Paul on Tuesday resorted to an old Bollywood song to wittily drive home the point that people in areas affected by cyclone Tauktae should stay indoors. In a collage of two images on Instagram, Maniesh defines two different appearances vis-a-vis the cyclone. The actor borrowed the opening line of Udit Narayan's mellifluous number "Ghar se nikalte hi" from the 1996 film "Papa Kehte Hain" to drive home his point.

"Ghar se nikalte hi," he wrote with the first picture, where he sports neatly combed and gelled hair. "Kuch door chalte hi," he wrote with the second frame, where he has dishevelled hair -- implying that's how his appearance would be if he hazarded going out amidst the cyclone.

He captioned the post as: "Hahahahahahahaha Guys stay home....stay safe... Lets see what comments you have for my hair... #mp #fun #hair #fun #mess #blessed #life #themanieshpaulpodcast".

The actor has been constantly urging people to stay at home, amid the ongoing health crisis. As the Covid-19 situation in India becomes precarious and everyone is being asked to stay back at homes in order to protect themselves and their family members. Recently, he took to Instagram to post a conversation with a doctor about Covid protocols and information around the disease. The conversation was part of the first episode of his podcast, "The Maniesh Paul Podcast".

In the podcast, the actor will be discussing topics like basic precautions to follow against Covid-19, the nature of the virus and other concepts related to the deadly disease.

On the professional front, Maniesh would be next seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.