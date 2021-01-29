Cyclist dedicates 2,000-km ride to Sonu Sood, actor says 'I feel encouraged'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONU_SOOD Cyclist dedicates 2,000-km ride to Sonu Sood

A cyclist named Narayan Vyas, from Washim, Maharashtra, has decided to dedicate a 2,000-km ride to actor Sonu Sood. It is Vyas' way of honouring the actor for his social work during lockdown. Sonu was hailed as a national hero in 2020 during lockdown, when he helped thousands of migrants to reach home.

Vyas told IANS: "I will dedicate my 2,000-km ride to Sonu sir. The point of this ride is to thank Sonu sir. During lockdown when we were scared to step out of the house, Sonu sir stepped out, fed people, and provided buses so they could go home. People from different states could go home. Very few people in this day and age do this. My route is going to be starting from Washim, will follow to Hyderabad, and then Bangalore and Madurai, and finally to Ram Setu. "

Narayan Vyas will start cycling on February 7th.

Reacting to this, Sonu said: "I feel really encouraged that people are getting inspired by the whole movement. They want to come forward and set up goals, which makes it so special. I am very thankful to Narayan for doing this. I was overwhelmed when he shared the news that he would cycle for 2,000 kilometres to acknowledge the work I had done"

Earlier this month, Sonu Sood had started a new mission to ensure that students who are unable to attend online classes due to inaccessibility to smartphones, get education without roadblocks. When asked, he told IANS, "I have realised during lockdown that a lot of people missed their online classes because they didn't have smartphones or unable to join those classes. I am introducing a platform where those who don't have phones will have options. No one should miss education. We will bring together these people and give them smartphones."

Sonu had earlier too distributed almost 100 smartphones to students for educational purposes.