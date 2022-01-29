Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHIRANJEEVI COVID positive Chiranjeevi pens sweet birthday note seeking blessings from mother wins hearts

Chiranjeevi on Sarurday (January 29) wished his mother Anjana Devi on her birthday with a sweet note, seeking his mother's blessings. The actor, who is in isolation after having tested positive for Covid, seems to be missing his mother. Pointing out that he could not take her blessings in person as he was in quarantine, the megastar in Telugu said that his prayer to God was that his mother's blessings be upon him, not just in this life but also in the next. For the special post, Chiranjeevi posted a picture of himself, his wife and mother posing with bright smiles.

Chiranjeevi wrote, "Mom! Happy Birthday. As I'm in quarantine and can't take your blessing directly, I'm expressing my wishes here. I pray to God that your blessings be upon me not only for this life but also for the next. Greetings, from your Shankar Babu."

On January 26, Chiranjeevi has tested positive for COVID 19. The Acharya actor took to his verified social media handles to announce his diagnosis. He also shared that he is quarantined at home and has mild coronavirus symptoms.

“Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can’t wait to see you all back soon! (sic),” Chiranjeevi wrote on his Twitter account.

Back in November 2020, the Megastar had also tested positive, so it is the second time that he has been infected. His aides report that he has been under constant medical supervision, but his fans appear to be worried about Chiranjeevi's health.

On the professional front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya. The makers of director Koratala Siva's eagerly-awaited action entertainer featuring the Telugu megastar along with Ram Charan in the lead will release on April 1 this year. The movie, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hedge playing the love interests of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, has music by Mani Sharma and cinematography by S. Thirunavukkarasu.