COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' unending mushiness during quarantine time is lovable

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas may have self-quarantined in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, but the couple never misses a chance to engage in PDA on social media. Priyanka on Saturday posted a picture of mush on social media, which she also used to profess the fact that self-isolation is the need of the hour.

In the picture, the actress can be seen sleeping with her head in Nick's lap. Their pet dog can also be seen sitting and relaxing next to the couple. "Stay at home," she captioned the picture.

On the other hand, Nick shared a video in which the two urged people to stay at home and maintain social distancing.

On the work front, Priyanka will be soon seen in Netflix's "The White Tiger".

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries