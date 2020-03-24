COVID-19 effect: Unable to call tailor, Neena Gupta sews home curtains. Watch video

Tuesday, March 24, 2020
     
Bollywood actress Neena Gupta during the quarantine is seen telling her followers about the domestic science classes in her school days, wherein she learned to stitch.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2020 17:53 IST
From washing dishes to brooming floors, Bollywood celebrities have been seen making most of self-quarantine in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, with household chores. Veteran actress Neena Gupta is catching up with some sewing at home. "Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne," Neena captioned the video.

In the video, she is also heard telling her followers about the domestic science classes in her school days, wherein she learned to stitch. On Tuesday, Neena, who is currently spending time at her home in Mukteshwar, posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen sewing the curtains of her house. She took upon herself to do the chore as she is unable to call a tailor amid the serious health crisis.

Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈

On the work front, Neena will be seen sharing screen space with her daughter Masaba in her Netflix's show "Masaba Masaba".

