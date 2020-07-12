Covid-19: Abhishek Bachchan gives health updates, says Aishwarya and Aaradhya will self quarantine at home

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Covid-19: Abhishek Bachchan gives health updates about family

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday evening posted on Twitter to give the health updates about his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan and himself. He also urged everyone to take all the recusations and be safe. The Breathe: Into The Shadows actor said "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!."

Talking about wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19, Abhishek Bachchan said, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers".

Earlier today, Abhishek Bachchan posted on Instagram to reiterate that his father Amitabh Bachchan and he have mild symptoms of Covid-19. He requested all "to stay calm and not panic".

"Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," wrote Abhishek on Instagram.

On Saturday evening the 77-year-old Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted to confirm he was Covid-19 positive.

"T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" @SrBachchan had tweeted.

Soon after Bachchan's tweet, Abhishek had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested Covid positive.

The Bachchans are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

Thereafter, antigen test reports of other members of the family — Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan — had come out as negative. Swab test results are awaited.

The Bachchan bungalows, Jalsa, Prateeksha and Janak, were being sanitised by BMC on Sunday morning.

