Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chunky Panday: Ananya, I will have a lot of fun if we work together

Actor Chunky Panday says his actress-daughter Ananya Panday and he will have a lot of fun if they ever work together. "Ananya and I will have a lot of fun if we work together. We will have that one-upmanship because she is extremely competitive and so am I," Chunky told IANS.

The actor, who has been in the Hindi film industry for thirty three years, quipped that because of the competitive spirit, there would be rivalry in the family if the father-daughter duo come together.

He jokingly said: "If we come in front of the camera, main toh purana chawal hun (I am old), so I try to hog the limelight. Ananya will also try some tricksa There will be a rivalry in the family if we come together in one film. There will be a world war at home."

Speaking about his work, Chunky is seen playing a negative character in the web-series "Abhay 2". He plays the role of a cannibal in the episode titled "Brain soupa.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, "Abhay 2", an eight-episode series, marks the return of Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer who has a knack for solving crimes by thinking like the offender.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage