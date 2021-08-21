Chiranjeevi's birthday treat: Actor announces title of upcoming film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KONIDELAPRO Chiranjeevi new film

As megastar Chiranjeevi's fans gear up to celebrate his birthday on Sunday, the team of his upcoming film has announced that the Telugu film tentatively titled 'Chiru153' will be called 'Godfather'. It is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam action movie 'Lucifer', which was directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Details of the film are still under wraps. Raja has also written the screenplay. Its music is being composed by Thaman.

The film's first poster was also revealed along with the title. In the poster you can see the silhouette of a man dressed in formals and a hat. Directed by the award-winning Mohan Raja, who's better known for his Tamil films, 'Godfather' went into production recently.

Apart from this, the Telugu superstar's elder daughter Sushmita Konidela, who's an acclaimed costume designer, is set to make her acting debut with the film 'Sridevi Shoban Babu', the poster of which was unveiled on Saturday.

Sushmita, 39, is not new to the glamour world. The elder daughter of Chiranjeevi and Surekha, Sushmita graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) before entering the film world as a stylist for her father and her husband Vishnu Prasad.

An established costume designer in the Telugu film industry, Sushmita's work as a stylist has been praised in movies such as 'Rangasthalam' and 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy', starring brother Ram Charan and father Chiranjeevi, respectively.

A mother of two daughters, Sushmita is also a producer. Her web series 'Shoot-out At Alair' starring Prakash Raj and Meka Srikanth was released in 2020.

Coming back to her acting debut, Sushmita stars alongside Santhosh Shoban and Gouri Kishan in 'Sridevi Shoban Babu', which is being directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala.

The film, produced by Sushmita Konidela and her husband Vishnu Prasad, is said to be a romantic comedy.