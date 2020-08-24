Chetan Bhagat reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was upset about not getting credit for Chhichhore, 'it broke him'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chetan Bhagat reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was upset about not getting credit for Chhichhore

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left many in shock. While many claimed that the actor was battling depression due to the oppression from the Bollywood industry being an outsider, his family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetting suicide. Author Chetan Bhagat, who worked with the late actor on his first film Kai Po Che, revealed that Sushant was affected by the negative media coverage around him. He shared that the late actor confided in director Abhishek Kapoor who directed him in Kai Po Che and Kedarnath.

Chetan Bhagat told Times Now that Sushant Singh Rajput was upset about not getting the credit for his film Chhichhore even though it was a hit. He said, "poor Sushant couldn’t do anything." He further stated, "he told Abhishek that it used to bother him."

Chetan Bhagat also alleged that certain journalists have 'a WhatsApp group' where they jointly decide upon the matter. He said, "They all have benefactors, they all have a person who they know will give them access to the stars... (few of them would write anti-Sushant articles) and that’s the narrative."

Bhagat also claimed that he doesn't believe that Sushant can die by suicide. "I think, from what I see in the Sushant case, something is amiss. That is what I can say now, after two months," he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found hanging at his Bandra apartment on June 14. His family alleged murder and has accused Rhea Chakraborty of compelling the actor feeling depressed and keeping him away from his family. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the death case on August 6. Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been investigating the money laundering angle in the matter.

