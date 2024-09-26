Chennai's road to be renamed after legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chennai's road renamed after SP Balasubrahmanyam

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who became the voice of superstar Salman Khan in many films like Maine Pyar Kiya and Saajan, is not in this world today, but his songs still bring peace to everyone's hearts. SP sahab's stature as a playback singer in the film industry was very high and on that basis now the Tamil Nadu government has paid him a great tribute. On the occasion of the fourth death anniversary of SP Balasubrahmanyam (September 25), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has renamed a road in Chennai after the late singer.

Road renamed after SP Balasubrahmanyam

SP Balasubrahmanyam, who originally belonged to South Cinema, died on 25 September 2020 during the Corona period. Since his stature as a singer is so great, the Tamil Nadu government has found a unique way to honour him. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister of the state MK Stalin renamed Chennai's Kamdar Road as SP Balasubrahmanyam Street.

Keeping in mind the singer's amazing contribution to the field of singing, the government has taken this big decision. Seeing this honour received by his father, the singer's son SP Charan has thanked the Tamil Nadu government on social media. Everyone appreciated this honour given to the late singer. Indeed, he deserved the way he fascinated people with his singing decade after decade.

More than 40 thousand songs

SP Balasubrahmanyam started his singing career as a playback singer from South Cinema. But as time passed, he became a famous voice of Bollywood. In the 90s, most of the songs of superstar Salman Khan were sung by Bala Saheb. For the unversed, he gave his melodious voice to about 40 thousand songs in about 16 different languages. He was presented with Padma Shri in 2001, Padma Bhushan in 2011 and Padma Vibhushan in 2021. He has also won Filmfare Awards, IFFA and Screen Awards. SP Balasubrahmanyam has five National Awards in his name.

