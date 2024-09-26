Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree 2' releases on OTT but with a twist | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TMDB Know details about Shraddha and Rajkummar starrer 'Stree 2' OTT release here

It has been almost one and a half months since Stree 2 was released in theatres, but this film is not ready to slow down at the box office. The film has collected more than 600 crores at the domestic box office and this figure may increase further in the coming days. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor played the lead roles in this horror comedy along with Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in supporting roles.

The film is available on OTT rent

Recently it was reported that many of Shraddha's fans went to watch the film in the theater two to three times. Now they have another chance to score a hat-trick. The film has been released on OTT. Although the first part 'Stree' is available on Disney+Hotstar, you will get to see its sequel on Amazon Prime Video. The film is currently available for rent on the platform. This means you can watch this film comfortably at home by paying Rs 349.

What will be the story of Stree 3?

Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2013 film Stree of the same name. Amar Kaushik has directed the film. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana are also in important roles. Apart from this, cameos of Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar were also seen in the film. The way this story has ended, it seems that Part 3 is going to be even more interesting.

The film is part of Maddock Films' supernatural universe. Stree, which came in 2018, was its first instalment. After this, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer film 'Bhediya' was released in 2022. Then Sharvari Wagh's 'Manju' came. It was also a big hit. After this, 'Stree 2' was released on 15 August. Stree 2 has grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide. Now Bhediya 2 and Stree 3 are expected from the production house.

Also Read: Bombay HC to hear on Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' on Monday after CBFC suggested cuts get delayed