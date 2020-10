Image Source : FILE PHOTO Chalte Chalte actor Vishal Anand dies due to prolonged illness

Bollywood actor Vishal Anand, best known for the hit film Chalte Chalte, passed away on October 4 due to prolonged illness. Vishal Anand, whose real name is Bhishmam Kohli. appeared in eleven films in his acting career. He was also the producer-director for some of his films. His most notable g=fil Chalte Chalte, where he starred opposite Simi Garewal, was also a film which he produced.

