Celebs who got married in Las Vegas: Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas & more

Celebs who got married in Las Vegas: It was wonderful news for all Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fans when the couple announced their wedding. A love story in the making for the past 20 years made hearts full as the photos of the newlyweds emerged on social media. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas, a popular destination for many Hollywood celebrity weddings. Take a look at the long list of popular Hollywood celebs who got married in Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

JLo confirmed her and Affleck's nuptials through a new edition of her newsletter "On the JLo" later Sunday afternoon. "We did it!" Lopez wrote, alongside a black-and-white photograph of her holding a bouquet and Affleck kissing her cheek. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez shared.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Singer Joe Jonas and "Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner exchanged wedding vows at an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019. Fans first caught wind of the long-time couple's nuptials when American DJ-record producer Diplo began posting footage from the ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Shortly after attending Grammys 2022, Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker went to Vegas' One Love Wedding Chapel. The couple exchanged vows but couldn't obtain a marriage licence. Later, they got married in a small, ceremony in Santa Barbara which was followed by a larger, lavish wedding in Italy.

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie eloped with Billy Bob Thornton in 2005 to get married. Otherwise a fashion icon, for her second wedding, Jolie wasn't dressed in an intricate traditional white gown but a slouchy jeans and a gray tank top. The couple has small 20-minute wedding ceremony at the Little Church of the West.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander and Britney Spears have often been in news. Most recently, because Jason tried to crash the pop icon's wedding to Sam Asghari. But before that, they made it to the headlines for their wedding in Las Vegas. the couple was just 22 when they got married in Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. their marriage lasted for only 55 hours!

Lily Allen and David Harbour

Singer Lily Allen and actor David Harbour had a Las Vegas wedding at an Elvis-themed chapel. The marriage ceremony of Lily and "Stranger Things" actor was conducted by Brendan Paul, owner of the chapel and a famous Elvis impersonator.

