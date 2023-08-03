Cardi B’s mic which was thrown at fan during concert is on auction for Rs 82,00,000

Thursday, August 03, 2023
     
The mic that Cardi B threw at a concertgoer is up for auction on eBay. Many enthusiasts have shown their interest in purchasing this item.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2023 19:02 IST
One of the most bizarre auctions in music history is happening. The microphone that rapper Cardi B threw at a concertgoer in Las Vegas is currently being auctioned on eBay. Cardi B had hurled the mic at one of the fans after she threw a drink at the singer while performing. The mic is listed as the Shure Axient digital Mic Cardi B threw at a person. The owner of the Wave, an audio company supporting Las Vegas nightclubs Scott Fisher, put it up for bidding. In the eBay description, Fisher confirms that the microphone is the one seen in viral videos, and is identifiable by the white tape at the bottom.

The auction on eBay will end on August 8 and can be participated by anyone who wants to assist charity organisations and possess a piece of music history. Fisher stated that he wasn’t using the auction to promote his own company Cardi B, the microphone, or himself. He made it clear that his major goal is to raise money for charitable causes.

For the unversed, the incident was caught on camera, as several concertgoers recorded no-viral clips of the altercation. It even caught the attention of law enforcement, as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed they have launched a battery investigation.

According to a report, the woman who was struck by Cardi’s mic when she hurled it into the crowd reported the incident to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. The publication claims the concertgoer told police she had been hit by an item that had been thrown from the stage. The microphone appeared to strike the drink thrower before bouncing off and hitting another person. It’s not clear which is said to have gone to the police.

