Image Source : TWITTER Cardi B apologizes after her goddess Durga look hurt sentiments of fans

It won't be wrong to say that controversies and rapper Cardi B go hand in hand. In any case, little did the singer realized that her special campaign for the introduction of a sneaker collection with Reebok would come straight to her face. Everything began when the 28-year-old star acted like Hindu Goddess Maa Durga in a shoe magazine's cover photograph that she had shot in order to promote her new shoe collection. The image was shared on the Instagram handle of the publication and soon raged various Indians and others on the internet.

The said photograph which evidently and as per the inscription of the post was intended to be a tribute to Goddess Durga, shows Cardi B acting as a warrior woman with eight hands while holding a bright red pair of sneakers. Her appearance on the cover was described as, "In a @GeorgesHobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time."

After the backlash, Cardi B apologized in her Instagram posts and wrote, "Sorry, guys. I didn't mean to offend or disrespect anybody's culture. I can't change the past but I'll be more cautious for the future. Love you guys."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cardi B apologizes after her goddess Durga look hurt sentiments of fans

In the video she shared, she said, "When I did the shoot, the creator told me you are going to represent strength, femininity, liberation and that's something I love and I'm all about it. And I thought it was dope. If people think I'm offending their culture or their religion, I want to say it was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone's religion. I wouldn't like it if someone did it to my religion."

Cardi b thought she was paying “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga but turns out some people see it as plain disrespect and has nothing to do with cultural appreciation. She however addressed it and here's her apologizing for unknowingly mocking people's culture (1/4) pic.twitter.com/QwfMNdWYeA — dudes & dudettes I Caught That Cap On Camera🤳🤳 (@ToryGohoek) November 11, 2020

Have a look at how Netizen reacted:

People are saying Cardi B is paying homeage to our hindu goddess Durga. So as a Hindu I want to say that:

1-Wearing a shoe in a temple is prohibited

2-Durga maa is not to be used as an aesthetic

3-Durga maa is NEVER depicted bare bodied

4-THIS. IS. NOT. HOMAGE. IT'S. DISRESPECT. pic.twitter.com/K4QFa431tP — Aadi 𑁍 (@wotermelonsugrx) November 11, 2020

Cardi b did not pay “homage” to the Hindu goddess Durga by holding a shoe in her hand, this is plain disrespect and in no way cultural appreciation. she can’t getaway with this without addressing and apologizing for mocking our culture pic.twitter.com/ZLVcz0mBlB — Hana 🤍 (@MissAmericHANA) November 11, 2020

this is disrespectful on so many grounds, first, she's holding a shoe when they are not even allowed in temples, second Ma Durga is a God and cardi is using our God for an aesthetic and she's not portraying anything properly, cardi needs to apologize asap idc pic.twitter.com/vNZxCfixD3 — ًnina! | playing ebg (@haocities) November 11, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage