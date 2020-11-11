Cardi B apologizes after her goddess Durga look hurt sentiments of fans

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
Everything began when rapper Cardi B acted like Hindu Goddess Maa Durga in a shoe magazine's cover photograph that she had shot in order to promote her new shoe collection. The image was shared on the Instagram handle of the publication and soon raged various Indians and others on the internet.

November 11, 2020
It won't be wrong to say that controversies and rapper Cardi B go hand in hand. In any case, little did the singer realized that her special campaign for the introduction of a sneaker collection with Reebok would come straight to her face. Everything began when the 28-year-old star acted like Hindu Goddess Maa Durga in a shoe magazine's cover photograph that she had shot in order to promote her new shoe collection. The image was shared on the Instagram handle of the publication and soon raged various Indians and others on the internet.

The said photograph which evidently and as per the inscription of the post was intended to be a tribute to Goddess Durga, shows Cardi B acting as a warrior woman with eight hands while holding a bright red pair of sneakers. Her appearance on the cover was described as, "In a @GeorgesHobeika dress, she pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time."

After the backlash, Cardi B apologized in her Instagram posts and wrote, "Sorry, guys. I didn't mean to offend or disrespect anybody's culture. I can't change the past but I'll be more cautious for the future. Love you guys."

In the video she shared, she said, "When I did the shoot, the creator told me you are going to represent strength, femininity, liberation and that's something I love and I'm all about it. And I thought it was dope. If people think I'm offending their culture or their religion, I want to say it was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone's religion. I wouldn't like it if someone did it to my religion."

Have a look at how Netizen reacted:

 

