Candid pics of Big B, Ranbir Kapoor from grand Brahmastra sets raises expectation from Ayan Mukerji's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYAN MUKERJI Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the couple uniting on the big screen for the first time. While details about their roles and the film have been kept under wraps, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, on Monday, treated fans with several candid pictures of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor from the film. In one of the behind-the-sets (bts) images, Ranbir and Big B can be seen talking to each other while standing against a scenic view.

"Flashes of Time! #steppingoutofacocoon #thetimefeelsright #brahmastra," Ayan captioned the post. Fans became extremely excited after seeing the BTS images. "Can't wait for the film," a netizen commented. "Woaah. Eagerly waiting," another one wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor star in the ambitious Ayan Mukerji-directed superhero adventure, Brahmastra, which has been billed as the first part in a trilogy. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest Isha who supports him in his quest for the all-powerful Brahmastra. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios.

The film was slated to hit the theatres in December last year, however, the film got delayed and was then speculated to hit the theatres in summer 2020. It was announced that Brahmastra will hit the theatres on December 4 this year. The lead actors had announced the same with a video, however, it was delayed again.

Sharing a statement on his social media accounts about film's delay. Ayan said, "'Brahmastra' is a dream that began for me in 2011...That dream is about creating a movie that offers our country something that's really... new and amazing and next level..in terms of story, characters and emotion, always... but also in terms of visual and visual effects. In the past week, I have learnt that all the teams working on the movie, led by my VFX teams, need more time in order to get the VFX right, to get the sound and music right, and eventually to get the film right," Ayan said in a statement posted .

The director said, with "Brahmastra", he is working towards creating the best possible movie experience for the audience. I believe that the extra time going into making the movie is essential to achieve the dream of 'Brahmastra', and I really hope that we make up for the delay by giving our movie-loving country something they can really love and feel proud of... Back to film work then. So much to do," he said.

The release date of the film has not been revealed yet.