BTS' Jungkook celebrates birthday by composing songs for ARMY, Indian fans put up posters on billboards

Korean boy band BTS' youngest member Jungkook is celebrating his 24th birthday today (Wednesday). There have been continuous celebrations for the 'golden maknae'. The fans, referred to as BTS ARMY, have been sending wishes, making him trend on Twitter. The best thing about the boyband is that even they know how to reciprocate the love they receive from their fans. JungKook didn't miss a chance to celebrate his special day with the ARMY. He had an interactive live session with fans around the world and also composed songs out of the birthday messages sent to him by fans.

A day before his birthday, Jungkook shared a selfie on Weverse, a fan application, and asked them to send birthday notes to him in the form of lyrics. Then Jungkook held a live session on VLive and took the notes sent to him and composed melodious songs which he sang in his voice. The singer also used instruments like guitar to add music to the songs.

The boy band comprising of RM, V, JungKook, J-hope, SUGA, Jin and Jimin has in a short span of time has carved a niche for themselves. They have gained a huge fan following, thanks to their songs that break all records every time they release. They enjoy a massive fanbase in India too. BTS Army in India have gone all-out to make the singer’s birthday special.

As part of a “birthday project" fans of the singing sensation rented billboards to show their appreciation for the youngest member of BTS. The pictures of the billboard also contained QR codes for Jungkook’s solo hits 'Euphoria,' 'My Time,' and 'Still With You' from various albums of the band.

Fans are sharing pictures, messages and fan-made videos of the young artiste.

BTS debuted on June 12, 2013 with their album '2 Cool 4 Skool'. On the completion of 3,000 days, fans had made the hashtag 'Love You 3000' trend, a reference to the famous 'Avengers Endgame' dialogue.