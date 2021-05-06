Image Source : TWITTER/@NGOR_JITTY BTS boys can't stop screaming in disbelief as V fails to recognise Robert Downey Jr. | VIDEO

K-pop band BTS is easily the most loved band in the world, especially among the youth. The band has garnered a huge fanbase in very little time and its songs are always on the top of chartbusters lists. They keep trending on social media as well. Recently, BTS members featured on Run! and played some fun games. In the episode, that premiered this week, V failed to recognise Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man which left his fellow BTS members screaming in disbelief.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were asked to identify the famous personality based on the picture. Just when Robert Downey Jr.'s picture popped on the screen, V went blank. He asked, "Who is this?" This left the other BTS boys in shock. They also guessed celebrities like Billie Eilish, Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Jung Suk, and many more.

Watch the video here-

The BTS members can be clearly seen wondering how V does not know Iron Man. Jungkook, who is a popular Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, even jumped from his seat along with RM, Jin and Jimin. Fans were in splits as the video went viral on the internet. A fan shared a clip of Jungkook and wrote, "Jungkook's reaction when taehyung couldn't tell the name of iron man.. JUNGKOOK IS A BIG FAN OF IRON MAN BTW.. his jump tho I'm crying"

Another tweeted, "BTS getting upset because V wasn't able to guess RDJ during the Figure Games. Jungkook with his past Iron Man socks jumped his heart out. I literally lost it. This RUN BTS Episode is on another level."

Meanwhile, band BTS will release their new single "Butter" on May 21. The song is their second English single following "Dynamite", which released in August last year. On May 1, the teaser poster was shared on social media platforms with the caption, "#BTS_Butter Concept Clip - Teaser Poster." The poster has a collage of seven pictures. One of them features a camera on the floor, another features a toasted slice of bread. There is also a picture of a drink, spilled gummies, broken lollipop, heart-shaped confetti. The poster has left fans confused and they have been hunting for clues

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan (meaning Beyond The Scene), have gone onto become global icons since their debut in June 2013. The members of the band are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The septet topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice in 2020 alone, and were also named Time's Entertainer of the Year last year.