Tuesday, August 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies after testing Covid-19 positive, tributes pour in
Live now

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies after testing Covid-19 positive, tributes pour in

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away at a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2020 18:58 IST

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away at a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. A doctor at Sri Aurobindo Hospital said Indori suffered three heart attacks. "He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19. He had 60% pneumonia," said Dr Vinod Bhandari.

He was 70. Earlier in the day, the renowned lyricist had announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "My corona test was done yesterday after initial symptoms of COVID19 were seen, The report has turned out to be positive. I am admitted to Aurobindo Hospital. Pray that I shall defeat this disease as soon as possible. There is another appeal, do not call me or the people at home, you will get updates on Twitter and Facebook, "Rahat Indori,had tweeted.

With a 50-year career in poetry, Indori was known for the lyrics of songs like "M Bole to" from Munnabhai MBBS (2003), and "Neend Churai Mei" from Ishq (1997). Earlier this year, his poem "Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi" went viral on social media, rendering him a sensation among the youth.

As soon as the news of his demise surfaced on the internet, several celebrities and well-known personalities took to social media to pay respect to the legendary poet. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Rahat Indori dies at 70: Tributes pour in

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 11, 2020 6:58 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    A great loss to the nation and the world of poetry: Naved Jafri

  • Aug 11, 2020 6:31 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salim Khan mourns Rahat Indori's death

    Speaking to India TV, Salim Khan mourned Rahat Indori's death and said, "Very sorry to hear about Rahat Indori Sahab. Besides being an excellent poet, he was a great human being as well. He wasn't meant to be gone so soon."

    (Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)

  • Aug 11, 2020 6:23 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Rahat Indori's death is an irreparable loss to Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • Aug 11, 2020 6:19 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Roshan Abbas extends heartfelt condolence

Top News

Latest News

X