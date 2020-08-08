Sanjay Dutt admitted to Lilavati hospital, says 'I'm doing well'

Image Source : TWITTER Breaking: Sanjay Dutt admitted to Lilavati hospital

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Lilavati hospital on Saturday evening after breathing discomfort and chest pain. He had a fluctuating oxygen saturation level and chest discomfort. He was tested for Covid-19 through a rapid antigen test, which came negative. A swab has been taken for RT PCR, said Lilavati hospital's Chief Operating Officer Dr. V Ravishankar. The 61-year-old actor is admitted to the non-COVID ICU ward as of now. Doctors are investigating further and conducting a few tests. He is stable.

Actor Sanjay Dutt (in file pic) admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. His COVID-19 report is negative but he is still there for some time just for medical observation. He is perfectly fine: Lilavati hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/YTWomFsFtX — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter and informed, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings."

Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings 🙏 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's' wife Maanayata and their two children, Iqra and Shahraan, are stuck in Dubai owing to the lockdown. "This year has been a year of great learning for me. It's a different feeling since I'm celebrating my birthday away from my family but in the time of social media, we are not so away, thankfully just like how we recently celebrated Maanayata's (wife) birthday," said the actor in a recent interview.

"I was shooting back-to-back earlier, and then the lockdown came into place. So, I really miss them all. I wish I could have spent all these months with them but their safety is of utmost importance right now," he added.

"I'm sure once we all reunite, we will have a celebration like never before. I thank everyone for their invaluable wishes and hope that we all pass through this time, safe together. My best and warm wishes to everyone," said Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt's eldest child, daughter Trishala, from first wife late Richa Sharma, lives in the US.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a series of films lined up including Torbaaz, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. He will also be seen essaying the role of the mighty Adheera in the much-awaited sequel to the blockbuster film KGF.

