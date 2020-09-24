Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KSHITIJRAVIPRASAD Bollywood Drugs Case: NCB summons Dharma Productions' director for probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Dharma Productions director and executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad for joining the investigations into the drugs cases linked to film personalities being probed by the agency, officials said on Thursday. Raviprasad is expected to visit the NCB offices on Friday for questioning into one of the drug-related cases pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

An NCB official confirmed that there has been no raid at the office or home of Kshitij Ravi Prasad, as reported in some sections of the media. Dharma Productions is owned by prominent Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summons Kshitij Raviprasad of Dharma Productions, asking him to appear before them tomorrow, in a drug case related to #SushantSinghRajput death matter. pic.twitter.com/q96Me4emRR — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Fashion designer Simone Khambatta and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi on Thursday deposed before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh claimed that she did not receive the summon and will not appear today. On Thursday, NCB summoned her again and now, the actress will join the probe into drugs abuse tomorrow. According to NCB officials, Khambatta arrived at the NCB office here for questioning around 10.15 a.m. followed by Shruti Modi half an hour later.

The NCB registered a case under the NDPS Act on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that has been probing the money laundering charges into the June 14 death of Sushant. The narcotics probe agency registered the case after a few alleged chats of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda discussing drugs came to the fore.

The NCB has so far questioned Rhea, Showik, Modi, Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha, Kwan talent management agency CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, 'Udta Punjab' Producer Madhu Mantena Varna among several others.

Responding to a question on the number of cases the drugs law enforcement agency is probing, an NCB official said: "The agency has registered two separate cases under the NDPS Act. There are few aspects in both cases which warrant examination of both Sara and Shraddha, so they will be examined in both cases." Both cases were with the NCB and have common link.

The NCB is the third federal agency to probe the death of Sushant besides the CBI and the ED.

