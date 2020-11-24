Bollywood congratulates team 'Delhi Crime' on International Emmy win

Image Source : TWITTER/@IEMMYS Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' wins Best Drama series in International Emmy Awards 2020

Bollywood celebrities congratulated the cast and crew of the web-series Delhi Crime, which has won the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, held virtually this year owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic. The show becomes the first Indian programme to win an International Emmy. Filmmaker Karan Johar was very happy with the win and wrote: "This is just amazing! Congratulations to the entire team! Richly deserved."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Filmmaker Karan Johar Congratulated Delhi Crime on the win

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar congratulated the team as she said: "India just won it's first Emmy." While National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal simply wrote: "Congrats Team #DelhiCrime."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKYKAUSHAL09 Actor Vicky Kaushal congratulated team Delhi Crime

Actress Yami Gautam felt proud after learning about the win. She said: "Proud and congratulations to the team #DelhiCrime" and actress Aditi Rao Hydari calling the win amazing', wrote "Amazing! Amazing! Amazing! Congratulations to the team of #DelhiCrime for their much deserved win at the #Emmys2020, can't wait to see season 2!"

Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote: "#DelhiCrime wins the Emmy @iemmys International Awards for Best Drama. This is EPIC!! Congratulations @RichieMehta @ShefaliShah, @rajeshtailang and whole DC team and everyone at @netflix Big Big Hug and Huge Congratulations! More Power."

Actress Sonali Bendre said: "India's first International Emmy award. Congratulations to the entire team of #DelhiCrime."

Filmmaker Goldie Behl said that it is "always great to see the deserving win.. Congratulations #DelhiCrime".

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani said: "Congratulations to everyone involved! Great show!"

An excited Sayani Gupta wrote: "Oh my Goddddd! #delhicrime won!!!! @iemmys @RichieMehta @NetflixIndia @RasikaDugal @ShefaliShah_ @_AdilHussain."

Actress Dia Mirza congratulated the team and said the win is "richly deserved".

Actress Shamita Shetty said it was a proud moment: "Congratulations to the entire team of #DelhiCrime on winning an Emmy!!! Such a proud moment for us."

Actress Neha Dhupia wrote: "Wow this is amazing news ... and so well deserved!!! Congratulations team #DelhiCrime."

The news of the win was confirmed by the International Emmy Awards on its official page on Twitter. "The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to 'Delhi Crime' produced by @GoldenKaravan / @skglobalent / @NetflixIndia," tweeted @iemmys, with the tags #India!, #iemmys and #iemmyWIN.