Bollywood celebs wish 'coolest, gracious' Deepika Padukone on birthday

Actress Deepika Padukone turned 34 on Sunday and her friends from the Hindi film industry took to social media to wish their "coolest and most gracious" co-actor a year full of happiness, love and success.Deepika, the daughter of the badminton player Prakash Padukone, made her Bollywood debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan "Om Shanti Om". She was later seen in blockbusters like "Cocktail", "Jawaani Hai Deewani", "Chennai Express", "Bajirao Mastani", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela... Ram-Leela", "Padmaavat" and "Piku". She made her Hollywood debut with the action film "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" in 2017.

Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh in 2018.

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Deepika's "Chhapaak" director Meghna Gulzar took to Twitter, where she shared a behind-the-scene photograph of herself along with Deepika.

Gulzar captioned it: "You are cherished! Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone! Stay blessed... stay blissed."

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene wished the "Padmaavat" star, saying: "Here's wishing you a day filled with laughter and surrounded by the ones you love. I wish that you enjoy the best of everything in life. Happy birthday @deepikapadukone."

Deepika's "Cocktail" co-actor Diana Penty tweeted: "Happy Birthday DP! Keep shining bright like you always do! Love, happiness and success always @deepikapadukone.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a selfie along with Deepika and captioned it: "Happy birthday gorgeous! Have an amazing day and a blessed year @deepikapadukone.

Actor Nikitin Dheer, who was seen in "Chennai Express" along with Deepika, wrote: "Happy Birthday Meenamma @deepikapadukone... the coolest, most gracious and definitely the most beautiful co-actor.. Hoping to have the pleasure of sharing screen space with you very soon. Hope you have a rocker of a year.

Nikitin also shared a photograph from "Chennai Express" and quipped it was a deleted scene from the film.

He added: "Btw this is a deleted scene where Meenamma chose Tangaballi over Rahul, but was forced to be with Rahul, you can see the pain in her eyes.. (not true) #chennaiexpress #crushforever #beautifulmemories."