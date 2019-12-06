'Justice Served' Bollywood reacts to encounter of four accused in Hyderabad rape case

Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Nagarjuna, and other Bollywood, Tollywood celebrities share their reaction on Hyderabad encounter incident

Celebrities from Bollywood and Tollywood have shared their reactions to the encounter killing of the four accused of the Hyderabad veterinarian’s rape and murder case. The incident caused outrage on social media and now when all the accused are dead, it is again buzzing on the internet. People have been hailing the action and taking to their social media accounts to share their reactions. Bollywood and South Indian film stars also took to their social media and expressed their reactions.

Have a look at the reactions:

Bravo Telangana Police. My congratulations! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 6, 2019

How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy #Encounter 🙏🏻 thankyou #Telangana police — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) December 6, 2019

This morning I wake up to the news and JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!! #Encounter — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 6, 2019

In the wee hours of Friday morning, the Cyberabad Police shot down the four accused of the Hyderabad veterinarian’s rape and murder in an encounter. The incident took place when all the four accused were taken to the crime spot to recreate the crime scene. The accused reportedly tried fleeing away from the custody and the police had to open fire to stop them. The injured accused were rushed to a nearby hospital where succumbed to injuries.

The four accused; Mohammed, Jollu Shiva, Jolu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were arrested on charges of brutally raping and murdering the 26-year-old veterinarian from Hyderabad. The brutal incident shocked the entire nation and people expressed their anger and wrath.