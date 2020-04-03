Image Source : TWITTER Bollywood celebrities extend support as PM Modi asks for 9 mins to end 'Darkness' of Covid-19

PM Modi on Friday requested the people of India to support him fight the novel Coronavirus by maintaining social distancing but still coming together in their spirits. In a video message, he asked the citizens to give him nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5, Sunday. and show their solidarity by lighting up lamps, mobile flashlights, torches or diyas outside of their houses at that time. He urged the citizens to switch off all other lights in the house for those nine minutes and stand outside to show their togetherness. Bollywood celebrities extended their support to PM Modi's new initiative and urged fans to do the same. Actors like Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, and others took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was elated with the appeal and soon after the video message, she took to Twitter and wrote, "New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!!" On the other hand, comedian Vir Das also tweeted, "Repeat: Sunday is an INDOORS show of solidarity. It is NOT diwali."

New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 3, 2020

Repeat: Sunday is an INDOORS show of solidarity. It is NOT diwali. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 3, 2020

During his address to the nation, PM Modi also lauded the people for coming together on Janta Curfew and making the day memorable in history. He also stated that now the world is following their footsteps. Further in his video message, he said that he has witnessed an unprecedented discipline and sense of service by people during coronavirus lockdown.

"The way you paid gratitude to people fighting against Covid-19 on March 22 has become a model that is being emulated by other countries. Janata curfew and ringing of bells/clanging utensils, made the country aware of its unity amid this challenging time," he said.

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page