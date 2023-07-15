Saturday, July 15, 2023
     
Blackpink’s Jennie Kim opens up about pressures of being K-Pop star, says 'breaking the boundaries'

Jennie Kim of immensely popular girl group Blackpink has opened up the pressures of being a K-Pop idol. Read.

Jennie Kim, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, who enjoys a massive fan following, opened up about breaking the boundaries in her culture. She feels 'It's not easy to deal with stardom'. Speaking to Dua Lipa on her BBC Sounds “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” podcast, Kim opened up about the pressures of being a K-Pop idol.

"Starting my career in Korea as a K-pop artist has restricted so many sides of me, where it wasn’t just allowed to be shown because I’m a K-pop idol. And I was scared, I think, also to express myself. And as things grew, over time, I was able to express myself and people would see it as breaking the boundaries rather than ‘she’s doing something that she’s not allowed to do’ and being able to open a new chapter for people that are starting in the business in Korea," she said. 

"That’s when I realized I want to break more boundaries for people in my culture to understand that expressing yourself as however you want – here shouldn’t be a standard. There shouldn’t be a reason to judge and just see it as, ‘oh, that’s how that person expresses themselves," she added. 

Earlier this year, Blackpink lit up Coachella with a set that included “Tally.” It was an emotional experience for Kim. “I was under so much pressure, I think it was my first time crying. Just as soon as I was off stage, I just burst into tears. It was so emotional. I was so proud. And the hard work that we put on and just the overwhelming feeling that we got from the crowd. It was just a lot,” she said. Also, Last month, Blackpink gave a history-making performance at London’s Hyde Park.

