Birthday special: Here's why Dimple Kapadia asked Twinkle Khanna to try live-in relationship before marriage

Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 46th birthday today.

Happy Birthday Twinkle Khanna: Twinkle Khanna might be away from films but she's hardly away from the limelight and news. After taking a break from her film career, Twinkle focused on her writing and with bestselling books she has proved her choices right. While Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 46, her birthday has a special connection with dad Rajesh Khanna. Twinkle shares her birthday with dad Rajesh Khanna. Twinkle’s love life with Akshay Kumar has been a very interesting journey. Talking about his love story with Twinkle, Akshay had once revealed that he had to live with her before marriage to convince mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia for their marriage.

Akshay and Twinkle’s relationship started off as casual dating but soon they came close and things got serious. During the shoot of International Khiladi, the couple came close and decided to take their relationship to the next step.

When Akshay proposed her for marriage, Twinkle added a condition that if her next film fails only then she will marry him and as luck would have it, Twinkle Khanna’s Mela tanked at the box office. But this wasn’t the end of Akshay’s problems. A friend of Dimple Kapadia had told her that Akshay is gay and after this piece of false information, Dimple asked Twinkle to live with Akshay before marriage so that she gets to know everything about him. From getting to know who suffers from what illness in his family to if men in Akshay’s family has a problem of balding, Twinkle cross-checked everything before marriage. The couple finally tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and have been going strong ever since.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News