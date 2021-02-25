Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover bid adieu to 'La La Land.' See pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHA BASU Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover bid adieu to 'La La Land.'

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover celebrated the latter's birthday at Maldives recently. The couple is back from the trip now. In one of the latest pictures of the vacation she posted, Bipasha is looking absolutely radiant in a blue and green maxi dress. On February 23 it was 'Qubool Hai' star's 39th birthday. In order to wish her #monkeylove on his special day, Bipasha took to Instagram and showered him with love along with beautiful pictures of the duo. Now, that the couple is back they shared some stunning pictures from vacation.

In one of the posts, the actress thanked wmaldives for their amazing hospitality. "Thank you @wmaldives for your amazing hospitality Till we meet again," she captioned the post.

In another post, Bipasha gave her fans a quick tour of the luxurious suite she was staying in and captioned it as "Seems like La La Land. Gorgeousness at @stregismaldives. Birthday celebration continues. #stregismaldives."

Bipasha termed her vacation and Maldives as heaven.

She also posted two close-up shots and captioned them: "Love yourself ?? #holidaymode."

Sharing her latest pictures with Karan, Bipasha said: "A well deserved long trip after one year... Pampering session...Spa & Hydrotherapy...Feeling rejuvenated #monkeylove #stregismaldives @stregismaldives."

The couple flew to the Maldives ahead of Karan's birthday on February 23. Bips shared videos of Karan's birthday celebration and photos from their vacation. Alongside the birthday post, Bipasha wrote, "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here... Karan Singh Grover's birthday. I love you."

Another picture features the couple posing with a beautiful backdrop. She wrote, "Where the water meets the sky. You and I. #youandi #monkeylove."

On the personal front, the couple met during the shooting of their 2015 film Alone and soon they tied the knot as per Bengali traditions in April 2016. They have even featured together in the web-series Dangerous.