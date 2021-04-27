Bigg Boss 6 fame Aashka Goradia quits showbiz, plans to begin a new career

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AASHKAGORADIA Bigg Boss 6 fame Aashka Goradia quits showbiz

TV actress Aashka Goradia, who was last seen in the 2019 show Daayan, has announced that she is quitting acting. The actress has decided to switch her career to business and retire from showbiz. Aashka rose to fame with her role in the popular TV show Kkusum. She was also seen in reality shows Bigg Boss 6 and Nach Baliye. Talking to Bombay Times, Aashka said that business is in her blood and acting happened to her by chance.

Aashka Goradia said, "Acting happened by chance. I was only 16 when I moved to Mumbai, but while pursuing my acting career, I had this business virus in me, to do something in the world out there and that has finally happened. Acting introduced me to make-up, and that led me to pursue what I wanted to do within that industry. Yoga, which was re-introduced into my life by my husband Brent (Goble), brought a different kind of inner peace, a journey that in itself is beyond words. When I look at all that life has given me, I am grateful to be on a path that is mine, which is unlike any other, and one where my dreams are turning into reality. Today as a businesswoman, my work has been noticed and I have received appreciation in the form of awards. That makes me happy."

She added, "I look into his (Brent) eyes and I know I have a whole world of love, an ocean of trust and a belief that I can, and it’s his belief that keeps me going."

Aashka Goradia said that she is grateful to what her career in acting gave her but this is what makes her happy. She also added that she has informed all the producers about her decision. However, she is not sure if the decision is temporary or permanent.