Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer admits being in a relationship. Is she talking about Fahmaan Khan?

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan became every household's favourite character with their stint in popular television serial, Imlie. However, after joining Bigg Boss, Sumbul Touqeer has often been making headlines. First, for her bond with Shalin Bhanot, followed by her father blaming Tina Dutta and Shalin for playing with Sumbul's emotions and now for her relationship. According to a viral video, a conversation between various contestants is heard, where Manya Singh, Sumbul and others are discussing how people are crazy to form love connections inside the house.

As they all discuss about their bonds, Manya Singh asks Sumbul Touqeer if she has someone outside. The actress kind of nods her head in a positive way. Without uttering a word, she nods yes. Take a look:

After the video went viral, netizens assumed that she is speaking about her Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan. A user wrote, "We know it. Can I just cry, #SuMaan #Sumbultouqeerkhan #FahmaanKhan #Biggboss16." Another said, "Omggg @fahmaankhan u really need to see this!!!! #SuMaan is justtt." A third user said, "OMEBODY PLS CONFIRM....did i just hear n see what I just saw n heard ... "Aapka koi Hain baahan..." N d girl simply smiled n nodded her head ????? #SuMaan #SumbulTouqeerKhan #FahmaanKhan."

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of buzz in the media regarding Fahmaan Khan entering as a wild-card contestant on Bigg Boss 16. Well, the actor has denied the rumors of entering the show. In a recent interview with ETimes TV, he stated that he cannot stay locked in a house as he happens to be a very outdoor person. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's father slams Sumbul Touqeer's dad, says 'Apni beti ko uthane ke liye...

On the other hand, In the initial days of Salman Khan's show, we saw a sweet friendship blossom between Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot. However, soon it started to look like a one-sided love story to Tina Datta and a few fellow contestants. Later, Sumbul’s father joined Salman Khan on stage and schooled Tina and Shalin for behaving bad with his daughter.

As the episode ended, netizens hoped that Sumbul might change her game but of that sort happened. The Imlie actress reunited with Shalin and Tina to continue her game. After being warned by everyone in the house and outside, the actress continues to nuture her bond with Shalin and Tina. Now, even her fans are not happy with behaviour. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot & Tina Datta vote Sumbul Touqeer as the least performing contestant

Calling her dumb, a user wrote, "If you make a mistake once you are innocent but if you make the same mistake again and again and again… you are just dumb! That’s what #SumbulTouqueerKhan is! She is not young, she is just brainless."

