Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer joins 'Dear Ishq'; says 'I want to put my best foot forward'

Sumbul Touqeer made headlines with her appearance in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. while many though she was undeserving to reach the finale week, the actress impressed many others with her calm personality and dancing talent. Now that she is out of the house, sumbul is all set to return to the screens in a different role. Sumbul is set to join the upcoming web show 'Dear Ishq'. She will be seen essaying the role of an influencer, who plans to promote Rizwan's (Kunal Verma) book and compete with Abhimanyu (Sehban Azim).

Talking about the show, Sumbul Touqeer said, "I am a fan of fiction shows and this is my first appearance after 'Big Boss' where audiences will see me as an actor and not as myself. I am equally excited and nervous about the role. I want to put my best foot forward. Moreover, it is challenging as audiences have been used to seeing me as Sumbul and not as an actor."

The show is a web adaptation of Ravinder Singh's book titled 'Write Me A Love Story' and it is a story of two individuals who are completely opposite personalities but gradually they develop a liking for each other.

"I have worked with Atif sir previously and am thoroughly excited to be on his set. I feel very comfortable around him and deeply respect and admire him. I've met Niyati and she is really sweet and fun to be around. I am looking forward to audience reactions and hope they enjoy seeing me in a different avatar," she added.

'Dear Ishq' is a love story between a best-selling author and an editor. It features Sehban Azim as the author Abhimanyu Razdan and Niyati Fatnani as the editor Asmita Roy. Apart from the leads, it also stars Kunal Verma, Vikas Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Jyoti B. Banerjee, Puneet Tejwani, Roma Bali, Beena Mukherjee and Buneet Kapoor. Directed by Atif Khan and Produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, the show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

