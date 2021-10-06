Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz eyes Bollywood after Salman Khan's reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UMAR RIAZ Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz, who is one of the contestants in the 15th season of "Bigg Boss", says he would like to explore himself as an actor if he gets a chance to work in the industry post his stint in the reality show. Umar, who is the brother of model-rapper Asim Riaz, talked about his expectations post the show. "I want to get into this field and explore myself as an actor which I have already done with one to two music videos. My co-star and director told me that you don't look like a person who has done this for the first time," said Umar, who comes from a medical background, during a chat with IANS.

"Coming from a medical background, the emotions are there because I have seen so much in life. Acting is all about emotions. After 'Bigg Boss', if I get a chance to do some work in the industry I would love to do that," he added.

Before entering the house, he had remembered late TV star Sidharth Shukla, whom Umar called a strong personality and character. Umar met Sidharth during 'Bigg Boss 13' as his brother Asim was a contestant too in that edition. He recalled meeting the late actor during the family special edition and in the finale.

Umar, who is a surgeon by profession said: "I would remember him as a very strong guy, personality and strong character. The guy had been in the industry for a very long time."

"(He was) A gentleman when he came in (Bigg Boss 13) with strong views and maturity. He had his aura. So, obviously, I will remember him like this and when I met him in the finale a He was a humble guy as well," he added.

"Bigg Boss 15" which airs on Colors is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The show has big names such as Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, and Vishal Kotian, among many others.