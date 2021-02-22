Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALY GONI Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni opens up on what he earned on the show

Bigg Boss 14 finalist Aly Goni on Monday revealed he realises what he has actually earned from the show only after coming out of the house. "Finally I am out of the house and let me tell you, bahar aake jab aap Sab Ka pyaar dekha, toh samaj mein aaya ki Meine kya kamaya hai. Humne izzat aur pyaar kamaya. Thank you to all you beautiful people. #FamAly best thi hai n rahegi. Gratitude. (I realised what I have actually earned after coming out of the house. I have earned a lot of love and respect. #FamAly is the best and always will be.)" he tweeted.

Fans commented on Aly's tweet on Monday conveying to him that he is the winner of their hearts, no matter who won the show.

"Yayyyyy...U r the real winner for us as u must have understood by now. Yes WE LOVE YOU our Sher. U won millions hearts and congrats for 3M IG family. We all belong to the same family. Watching ur game play was heaven!. BB14 is indeed #TheJasLySeason forevr!" commented a fan.

Rubina Dilaik was crowned the winner in the just-concluded season 14 of the reality television show. She defeated finalist Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly.

After she was announced the winner of the reality show, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video thanking fans for all the love and support.

In the video which was captioned, "Thank you abundantly," the TV actress looked elated and expressed her gratitude towards all those who supported her. She not just thanked the makers and the channel but also the host and superstar Salman Khan. She said that the first thing that came in her mind was to thank all those people who stood by her and helped her win the show.

- With IANS inputs