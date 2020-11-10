Bigg Boss 13's contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh swears not to speak to her, Here's why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are currently having a blast in Chandigarh as the duo have been shooting for their upcoming music video. Along with shooting the video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have been giving fans glimpses of their fun moments. But it looks like all is not well between Shehnaaz and her father, Santokh Singh Sukh, as the latter seems to be not really pleased with her, and expressed his disappointment that his daughter didn’t come to meet her family while she was in Chandigarh.

Santokh said that he has sworn never to speak with Shehnaaz in his life. The actress's father said that she did not contact them nor visit them despite being just two hours' drive away from her home.

While talking to Tellychakkar.com he said, "Shehnaaz shot in Chandigarh and could not come to meet her own family which is just two hours away. I came to know about her shooting in Chandigarh also through the media reports and not her personally. Her grandfather has recently undergone a knee operation but she did not bother to at least pay a visit and check on him. Now when will we get a chance to see her even I do not know as it is not often that she comes up north to shoot or visit! I do not have her manager’s contact number too to reach out to her. In fact, I have sworn never to speak to her for life."

Santokh Singh also stated that he doesn't have his daughter's contact number, "Now when will we get a chance to see her even I do not know as it is not often that she comes up north to shoot or visit! "

He further added "I have a few family friends whose kids wanted to get pictures clicked with her as they love her, however, when I requested her she refused saying that there will be too many people and that she doesn’t have time for that. She should at least meet her fans in Punjab if she has come here."

