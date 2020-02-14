Image Source : TWITTER Big B, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs: Your sacrifice will always be remembered

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Yami Gautam, Urmila Matondkar and several othes remembered the martyrs of Pulwama and their sacrifice on the day of love on Twitter. The celebs reminded fans that while love must be celebrated everyday, tributes must be paid to Pulwama martyrs on February 14 that marks one year of the terrorist attack.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote“Suna ja raha hai aaj hai Valentine Day. Pyar mohabbat jatate hain foolon se aur dilon se. Dil Mohabbat ki baatein to honi chahiye pratidin. Ek hi din banaya kyu gaya hai ye hai to abhinn. Par soche zara saal bhar pehle hua jo. Isi din shaheed hue Pulwama mein veer jo Shraddha se natmastak hote hain aaj hum, fool barsaate hain unpar aaj hum (I hear it is Valentine’s Day today. People express their love with flowers and straight from their hearts. But love must be talked about everyday. Why to restrict it to just one day? But also think about those martyrs who sacrificed their lives in Pulwaa. We salute them and shower flowers on them today).”

T 3441 - सुना जा रहा है की आज है Valentine Day प्यार मोहब्बत जताते हैं फूलों व दिलों से वे, दिल मोहब्बत की (cont) https://t.co/YBFeDv75ku — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2020

Akshay Kumar wrote: “On the day of love, remembering those who showed a greater love for their country...our #BharatKeVeer. Your sacrifice will always be remembered. My salute to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack We did not forget, we did not forgive.” He also posted a collage of the men who sacrificed their lives on that day.

On the day of love, remembering those who showed a greater love for their country...our #BharatKeVeer. Your sacrifice will always be remembered. My salute to the martyrs of #PulwamaAttack 🙏🏻 We did not forget, we did not forgive. pic.twitter.com/yugSePewV5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2020

40 jawans of the CRPF were martyred in an attack by a suicide bomber at a CRPF vehicle that was headed from Jammu to Srinagar on February 14, 2019. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the attack. The Indian Air Force retaliated by destroying the JeM terror base in Pakistan's Balakot across the LoC.

