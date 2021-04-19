Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHUMI PEDNEKAR Bhumi Pednekar turns ‘COVID Warrior,' asks fans to DM her for genuine medical needs

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on April 18 announced that she tested negative, more than ten days after contracting the virus. The 31-year-old had opened up about her COVID-19 diagnosis on April 5, writing she had "mild symptoms" and was under isolation. Now, the actress on Monday took up the mantle of a "COVID warrior" and extended support to her fans and followers on social media. She took to her Instagram handle and urged her fans to DM her if they are in genuine need of medical supply. She also alerted them that she has created a list of several resources to enable access to medical supply and asked them to help her with the same.

Sharing a statement, Bhumi wrote, "#COVIDWARRIOR Dear All, As we move into the second wave of COVID-19 across India, I have created a highlight where I will be identifying resources to enable facilitation & access to medical supplies, plasma request and donors as the case may be."

She asked fans to support her and added, "While I am trying my level best to verify the numbers/contacts which are shared with me on a rampant & daily basis, there might be some numbers which may turn out to be fake. In the event that you find any information here not helpful/fake, please do let me know & I will immediately remove the same."

"This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead to us. Please be patient & don't lose hope! We're in this together. Love, Bhumi," the actress stated.

Take a look:

Bhumi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and was under home quarantine until she finally tested negative.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for COVID-19

Recently, Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in her upcoming rom-com drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year.

Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline.