Bhuj The Pride of India: Kajol gives shout out to Ajay Devgn's film, calls it 'an awesome high' | WATCH

Ahead of Ajay Devgn starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' release on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, actress Kajol took to Instagram and shared her theatrical experience and how she liked the film. Kajol watched a special screening of Ajay Devgn's film on Wednesday. She was accompanied by her kids Nysa and Yug, and mom Tanuja.

Kajol posted a short clip from the film, which showed Ajay Devgn in action. Kajol can be heard cheering loudly for Ajay in the theatre.

“My theatre experience after soooooooo long! What an awesome high.. reminds us of all the things we take for granted without ever worrying about who is giving us the safety and security of just being normal.. a hats off salute to all those real life action heroes who keep us safe everyday of their very unsafe lives,” she wrote in the caption.

The film, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, and has an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

"Bhuj: The Pride Of India" has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria. The film is is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Apart from Bhuj: The Pride of India, Ajay Devgn has a busy slate ahead. His upcoming projects are sports drama "Maidaan", SS Rajamouli "RRR" which also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt He is also set to appear in Rohit Shetty's "Sooryavanshi", reprising his role of the infamous cop Bajirao Singham. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi", headlined by Alia Bhatt.

In addition to these, he also had his directorial film "Mayday".