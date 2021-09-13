Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan wraps up the climax sequence, calls it most challenging

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll with back-to-back announcements of interesting and big-budget projects. The actor who never fails to impress everyone with his onscreen presence has recently shot for one of the most challenging sequences, till date. Narrating his experience of shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik shared "Shot 162. One of the most challenging sequences i have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyone’s been at it and great team effort !!"

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' features Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead. The movie is the sequel of the 2007 psychological horror comedy film of the same name. The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Amisha Patel, and Rajpal Yadav.

Rajpal will make a comeback to entertain the audience with his rib-tickling comic role in the sequel of the film. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.

Apart from this, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller flick, 'Freddy'. The film is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms) and Jay Shewakramani (Northern Lights Films). Talking about the project Kartik said: "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwell in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller."

Also, he will be seen in Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka', Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India', and Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture, which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'.