Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DINESHLALYADAV Bhojpuri actor Nirahua tests COVID-19 positive

Bhojpuri popular actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Reportedly, two crew members from the film, a cameraman and an assistant too have also tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the day, the actor took to his Instagram and informed his fans and followers about it his COVID-19 test. Sharing the picture of him he wrote, "कोरोना तोरी बहिन के टी री री री पू."

The actor was shooting for his upcoming film in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Nirahua is an active Instagram user and he also shared some behind the scene moments from the film.

Meanwhile, Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey also tested positive for the virus. She took to her official Instagram and updated her fans about the same. She wrote, "Hello everyone. I am here to inform you’ll that I have been tested COVID + earlier this morning. I and my family have taken all the precautionary measures and medical care. Please don’t worry we are completely fine. Just keep me and my family in your prayers."

Nirahua is one of the most successful actors in the Bhojpuri film industry. He has worked in superhit films like Nirahua Rickshawwala, Sher-E-Hindustan, Nirahua Hindustani, and Sipahi among a few.

Inputs: JP Singh