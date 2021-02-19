Khesari Lal Yadav upset over allegations, says 'People of the industry will make me another Sushant'

Image Source : FACEBOOK: @OFFICIALKHESARILALYADAV Khesari Lal Yadav upset over allegations

Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has made a shocking revelation about himself. He claimed during his recent Facebook Live that people of the Bhojpuri film industry will make him the second Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor revealed that he is so much upset by the allegations made against him that it has become troublesome. The actor also appealed not to force him to an extent that he commits suicide. In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav can be seen getting emotional and telling the fans that he is strong and knows that his fans will support him.

In the video, Khesari Lal Yadav is seen expressing gratitude to the people who love him immensely and have been his support during the tough times. He says that the whole world is against him and he has started to feel that the industry will witness another Sushant Singh Rajpur. However, he adds that he is not that weak and will the unmatchable support of his fans, we will try to sail this boat. Khesari shares that since he has joined the industry, he has been treated unfairly by many. He says that since his songs and films get successful, people are jealous of him.

Khesari Lal Yadav questions what problem people have with him. He says that he spends his time helping the needy then why he is the target. Then he says that people who are targetting him may have a lot of money but they cannot buy respect and stardom with it. Watch the video here-

While Khesari Lal Yadav did not name anyone from the Bhojpuri industry, he expressed his disappointment and shared that he is ready to fight for himself. Soon after the video dropped on Facebook, it went viral on the internet. Fans are come out in support of the superstar and showed their love for him through multiple posts.

KHesari Lal Yadav for seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. With his presence, the actor had won many hearts.