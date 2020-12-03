Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANGIRA Beg Borrow Steal's Angira Dhar joins Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in 'Mayday'

Actress Angira Dhar, who was seen in the film Love Per Square Foot opposite Vicky Kaushal, has been roped in for Ajay Devgn's next directorial venture Mayday. The actress rose to fame with Beg Borrow Steal and was also seen in the web series Bang Baaja Baaraat. She has also been a part of Vidyut Jamwal-starrer "Commando 3." She will be seen essaying the role of a lawyer in the upcoming thriller-drama.

The 32-year-old actor said she is excited to come aboard the project and share the screen space with the likes of Devgn, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Rakul Preet Singh. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "PINCH ME.. coz I can hardly believe this! Thrilled to be a part of this incredible crew of #MAYDAY working with @amitabhbachchan and @ajaydevgn is going to be a dream fulfilled!!"

"Absolutely thrilled and excited to be sharing the screen with the true legends of our film industry Amitabh sir and Ajay sir. 'Mayday' is going to be one hell of a ride. (I) can’t wait to be directed by Mr. Devgn himself," Dhar said in a statement.

Earlier, actress Rakulpreet Singh has joined the star cast of the film. Taking to Twitter, Rakul expressed her happiness on joining the film and wrote, "Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally ) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff."

Can’t express how thrilled iam to be on board ( literally 😝) as a copilot in #MAYDAY . It’s a dream come true to work with @SrBachchan sir . @ajaydevgn thankyouuu and preparing for takeoff ✈️ 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/SLBLVEpTg4 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 19, 2020

Talking about the film, Rakul said, "I have worked with Ajay sir in the past and extremely thrilled to be working with him yet again as his co-pilot in a film where he is not just my co-star but director too. When I decided to be an actor, like all the other aspiring actors, I had a dream to work with Mr Bachchan and I am so glad that with this film my dream to share screen space with him will come true."

Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, the film will feature Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps. Devgn, who previously directed 2008's "U Me Aur Hum" and 2016's "Shivaay", will also produce "Mayday". The film will begin production in Hyderabad later this month.

