Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RITWIK BHOWMIK Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik tests positive for COVID-19

Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram to share his diagnosis with his fans.

"I have tested COVID positive this morning. I have isolated myself and am under home quarantine. Hoping to be up and about soon," he added.

The actor shot to fame with last year's Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits, also featuring Shreya Chaudhry, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Govinda also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Akshay took to his social media and shared the news. "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," he wrote.

Govinda has 'mild symptoms' and is following the necessary protocol.

"He (Govinda) tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions," Sunita told PTI.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, Rupali Ganguly, Kartik Aaryan and Aamir Khan have also been tested positive for the COVID-29 virus.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus, the highest spike in a single day.

-with PTI inputs